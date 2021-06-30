Scale of destructions in Azerbaijan's liberated lands is extremely great - Karabakh Revival Fund chairman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30
Trend:
The scale of destructions in the liberated lands of Azerbaijan [which were liberated from Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] is extremely great, Chairman of the Karabakh Revival Fund Rahman Hajiyev said, Trend reports on June 30.
Hajiyev made the remark in Baku during the presentation of the Karabakh.Center Internet resource on June 30.
According to him, the victory of Azerbaijan is a message to the whole world.
"No one can break us, we are ready to overcome any problem," added the chairman.
