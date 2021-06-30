Armenia must release maps of mined areas – Azerbaijani FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:08)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Armenia must finally live up to its obligations under the customary international humanitarian law, as well as the Trilateral Statement and release the maps of the mined areas with a view to avoiding additional human suffering, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC Member States, Trend reports on June 30.

“Having restored its territorial integrity, Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its determination to normalize relations with Armenia on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” Bayramov said.

“Establishment of good-neighborly relations on this basis has no alternative for long-term peace and stability in the region,” the minister added. “The both sides have unique chance to establish such relations through the consistent implementation of the Trilateral Statements undersigned by their leaders.”

“Following the liberation of the state border with Armenia from 30-year-long occupation Azerbaijan is currently establishing border control infrastructure along the state border,” Bayramov said. We propose Armenia start bilateral discussions on border delimitation and demarcation. Azerbaijan expects Armenia’s positive reaction.”

“Hatred against Azerbaijan accompanied by revanchist rhetoric in Armenia is a source of serious concern,” the minister added. “Anti-Azerbaijani hate speech which unites ruling and opposition political figures in Armenia risks the fragile process of normalization.”

