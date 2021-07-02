Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement for 2021-2022 UPDATE

Details added: First version posted on 11:51

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

An agreement has been signed between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan for 2021-2022, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement on July 2 during a joint press conference with Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbayev in Baku.

According to Azerbaijani FM, since the beginning of 2021, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan has grown by 65 percent as compared to the same period of 2020.

"But this growth is insufficient," Bayramov added.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed issues of supporting the activities of the intergovernmental commissions, holding business forums.

The sides also discussed the issue of expanding transport and transit communications between the countries.

"We think that Kyrgyzstan is interested in the East-West transport corridor passing through Azerbaijan,” Bayramov said.