Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan Kestutis Jankauskas appointed as Head of Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing EU.
The following decision was signed by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.
He also served as Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia.
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
Latest
Head of Delegation of the European Union to Azerbaijan appointed as Head of EU's Delegation to Kazakhstan
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive)