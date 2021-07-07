Azerbaijan creates East Zangezur and Karabakh economic regions upon presidential decree
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on July 7 on the new division of the Republic of Azerbaijan into economic regions, Trend reports.
