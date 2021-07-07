Azerbaijan restores cultural heritage in liberated lands - The Telegraph

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

UK’s The Telegraph website has published an article in connection with the restoration of samples of culture by Azerbaijan in its lands liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on July 7.

“The bust of great Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyli became a target for armed people after the Nagorno-Karabakh region passed under Armenian control in the early 1990s,” the article said.

The bust was saved by Azerbaijanis and kept for many years. After the liberation of Shusha city by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan during the hostilities that began in September 2020, the bust of Uzeyir Hajibeyli, as well as the busts of Khurshidbanu Natavan and Bulbul, kept for many years in the Azerbaijan Art Museum, were returned to their places.

“The monuments were in Shusha before the first Karabakh war, but Armenia, showing their attitude to Azerbaijani culture, riddled them with bullets,” the author of the article, referring to a representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.

The author emphasizes that during the six-week war at the end of last year, the Azerbaijani troops crushed the Armenian Armed Forces. Armenia was forced to sign a ceasefire agreement mediated by Russia.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev plans to return hundreds of thousands of internally displaced people to the liberated internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan. At the same time, President Aliyev declared liberated Shusha city as the cultural capital of Azerbaijan.

The Telegraph correspondent stressed that President Aliyev has already visited Shusha, liberated as a result of intensive hostilities and took part in the opening of infrastructure facilities there.

The Azerbaijani president promised that Shusha, which has been vandalized by Armenia for decades, will become a tourist paradise and one of the cultural capitals not only of Azerbaijan and the region but of the whole world.

“The Victory Road is being built in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and big reconstruction projects are being implemented,” the article said. “Several new power plants have been built in the region as part of infrastructure projects. Demolition of old buildings, restoration of museums and cultural objects continues in Shusha. The Shusha fortress has been repaired. The restoration work is underway in the Armenian church, which is located in the center of the city.”

The author, referring to the Azerbaijani officials, reports that the Azerbaijani citizens who were forced to leave their native lands many years ago will be returned to these territories and the Karabakh Armenians will be able to live with them in this region.