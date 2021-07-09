Over 100 diplomats, int'l representatives start visit to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9
Trend:
The organization of visits of diplomats accredited in Azerbaijan to the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Karabakh war] by instructions of the country’s President Ilham Aliyev continues, Trend reports.
More than 100 representatives of the diplomatic corps and international organizations began a visit to Shusha city on July 9.
Latest
New division of economic regions in Azerbaijan ensures implementation of effective investment policy – Minister
EU ready to help economic dev't of Eastern Partnership states in post-COVID-19 period - Commissioner
Nizami Ganjavi International Center holds ‘Why Do We Need a People's Vaccine to Beat COVID-19?’ webinar (VIDEO)