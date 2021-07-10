Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Tajikistan, following deadly earthquake
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Tajikistan in connection with the death of citizens as a result of the earthquake, Trend reports.
"We are deeply saddened by the news of the earthquake that took place in Tajikistan, which resulted in death of five people. We express our deep condolences to the families of the victims, and wish the wounded a speedy recovery," the ministry said in the letter.
On July 10, five people have been killed and several more wounded as a result of the 5.9-magnitude earthquake that hit north Tajikistan.
