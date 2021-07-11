Armenia's attacks on Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan reflect the mythical Armenian world, divorced from reality - British professor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11

Trend:

Armenia's attacks on the Ukrainian ambassador to Azerbaijan reflect the mythical Armenian world out of touch with reality, Taras Kuzio, British professor of the National University of Ukraine "Kiev-Mohyla Academy" Tweeted, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan, which liberated its lands, cannot "occupy" the territories recognized throughout the world as Azerbaijani.

The publication of the Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan Vladislav Kanevsky in social networks caused an aggressive reaction in Armenia.

"Dream comes true! I visited the city of Shusha, the heart of Karabakh and the spiritual capital of Azerbaijani people! This is both the first acquaintance with the great historical & cultural heritage of Azerbaijan as well as large-scale reconstruction projects of liberated territories", he wrote.

In addition, the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan Bilal Haye shared his impressions of the trip to Shusha:

"Happy to be at Shusha, the crown jewel of Karabagh & the cultural capital of Azerbaijan. I send greetings and well wishes to all my Azerbaijani friends. May you all visit this beautiful land of yours soon".

On July 9, representatives of the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors of foreign countries and military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations, made a trip to the city of Shusha.

As part of the visit, foreign diplomats visited a number of historical and religious-architectural monuments, the central square of the city, the mosques of Saatly, Yukhari Govkhar-aga, Ashagi Govkhar-aga, the Khan Gizi spring, fortress walls, Panakhali Khan's palace, Kazanchi church and other places.