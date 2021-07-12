Composition of delegation to represent Azerbaijan at meeting of UN committee approved
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed an order approving the composition of the Azerbaijani delegation to present the sixth periodic report of the government of the Republic of Azerbaijan at the 80th session of the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, Trend reports.
