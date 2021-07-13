Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM intends to develop interparliamentary dimension of cooperation among member states - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13
Trend:
Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM intends to develop interparliamentary dimension of cooperation among the NAM member states, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said during the Non-Aligned Movement Interim Conference of Foreign Ministers.
"In my statement at the Baku summit I highlighted that developing the dialogue of the NAM with other institutions an expanding the geography of its cooperation, would be among the priorities of Azerbaijan's chairmanship," he said.
