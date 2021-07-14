Illegal Armenian troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army around Shusha

Politics 14 July 2021 10:10 (UTC+04:00)
Illegal Armenian troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani Army around Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The positions of the Azerbaijani Army around the city of Shusha in Nagorno Karabakh were fired at using machine guns by illegal Armenian armed groups in the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, on July 13, at 21:34 (GMT +4) and 21:45, Trend reports.

No one was killed or injured among the personnel of Azerbaijani units.

