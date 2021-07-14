State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
The newly built housing complex is being commissioned for the families of martyrs and war invalids, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev stated on July 14 at the ceremony of providing apartments and cars to the families of martyrs and war invalids in Khojasan village, Trend reports.
“The complex consists of 810 apartments, it’s a large residential complex. I got acquainted with the conditions created here. The conditions are very good, the rooms are bright, spacious, a school for 620 places, kindergarten is ready for work. That is, there are all the opportunities for comfort. Here the families of martyrs, participants of the Karabakh war will live,” the president said.
