Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani troops in direction of Kalbajar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Trend:

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces from the positions located in Zerkend village of Basarkechar region by using small arms in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim village of Kalbajar district on July 15 at about 14:15 (GMT+4), Trend reports with reference to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

There was return fire to suppress the opposing side.

There are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.