Zangezur corridor opens up new opportunities – Turkish FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

After the second Karabakh war, new opportunities arose for establishing ties through the Zangezur corridor, Trend reports on July 16 referring to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

“It is extremely important for the normalization of the situation in the South Caucasus,” Cavusoglu added.

"In the past, Central Asia was a place of confrontation between great powers,” the Turkish foreign minister said. “We must not allow this to happen again. The region needs an interconnected ecosystem and the only way to do this is to promote regional cooperation through communications."