Partnership between European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

We understand that the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support, President of the European Council Charles Michel said during a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"In turn, I would like to thank you for your hospitality and for the opportunity to meet with you. As you mentioned, an extensive and in-depth exchange of views on the nature of relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan is the first issue we discussed. Because we want to give another impetus to our relations. We actually want to give the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan a strategic nature. This morning, I got acquainted with future-oriented projects in Azerbaijan in the fields of innovation, satellites, as well as infrastructure. I was familiarized with the work on creating new opportunities in the port of Baku, as well as the regional scale. We understand that the partnership between the European Union and Azerbaijan is not based on financial support. On the contrary, it is a partnership based on the desire to work together, on innovation, technological exchanges and economic cooperation. It is in this spirit that the two priorities the European Union considers in terms of economic development – climate change and digital revolution – must be at the heart of the projects we are launching together," he said.