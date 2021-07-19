We are ready to provide European expert assistance in delimitation of borders - Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19

Trend:

We are ready to provide European expert assistance in delimitation of borders, President of the European Council Charles Michel said during a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"In fact, I would like to thank you that even before this visit, a few weeks ago, we had several telephone conversations to exchange views on the analysis of the regional situation. I would like to thank you for your commitments. Those were the first steps taken. On the one hand, there is the issue of the availability of mine maps and, on the other hand, there is the issue of prisoners, which is considered an important one. At the first stage, this was resolved. We do hope that other stages related to this issue will take place in the near future. At the same time, we had the opportunity to discuss the outstanding issues in great detail in order to achieve certain solutions and these options should be sustainable. I told you that the European Union is ready to support efforts to make progress on various issues. For example, it is a question of delimitation of borders, and for this we are ready to provide European expert assistance and, if necessary and desired, European monitoring. As for the delimitation of borders, there is also the issue of the armed forces located close to the disputed areas. I think this topic should also be discussed," he said.