Azerbaijan's tricolor flag proudly flies in liberated territories - Defense Ministry

The tricolor flag of Azerbaijan is proudly waving in the liberated territories of the country [which had been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war], Head of the Defense Ministry Zakir Hasanov said.

Hasanov made the remark in the congratulation, addressed to the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

“Owing to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy follower of the political course of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, the economic foundations of the Azerbaijani state have been strengthened,” he noted. “Having achieved great success in creating a democratic state and in the process of dynamic development, Azerbaijan has been recognized in the world as a humanistic, tolerant state.”

The minister also emphasized that thanks to the measures taken by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the country's army is strengthening day by day, taking a place among the strongest armies in the world.

"Under the leadership of the victorious Supreme Commander, the Azerbaijani army achieved victory in the Patriotic War [2020 Karabakh war],” he further said. “Thanks to the far-sighted and wise steps of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, as well as courage, the heroism of patriotic, highly professional officers and soldiers of the Azerbaijani army, the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was restored."

In conclusion, Hasanov expressed confidence that the combat, moral and psychological training of the Azerbaijani army will continue to grow steadily.