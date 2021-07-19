President Aliyev makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha on official Twitter page (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has made a post on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha on his official Twitter page.
Trend presents the post:
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst