Weekly actual topics in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Weekly tenders in the region (April 16-20)
Last week’s laws, orders and decrees in Azerbaijan (April 16-20)
Armenian Armed Forces fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Nakhchivan - Defense Ministry Politics 21:41
President Aliyev makes post on occasion of Eid al-Adha on official Twitter page (PHOTO) Politics 21:22
AZAL plane delivers coronavirus vaccines to Bosnia and Herzegovina (PHOTO) Society 21:00
China hopes WHO can maintain scientific, serious nature of COVID-19 origin tracing: FM Other News 20:42
Azerbaijan's positions in international ratings continue to grow (PHOTO) Economy 20:02
Turkish consumer confidence index down in July Turkey 19:39
Nizami Ganjavi International Center will host Global Young Leaders Forum 2021 Society 19:31
Georgia sees increase in domestic flights Georgia 19:24
Iran's exports to African trade partners up 350% in a quarter Business 19:08
Saudi Arabia, UAE review bilateral ties, cooperation Arab World 18:39
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 19 Society 18:22
Azerbaijan confirms 148 more COVID-19 cases, 56 recoveries Society 18:17
Over 1.45 billion coronavirus jabs given in China, says watchdog Other News 18:05
Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Pakistan on heavy bus crash victims Politics 18:03
Some French politicians hobnob with Armenian community - Israeli expert Politics 17:37
Azerbaijan has great potential for cargo transshipment within North-South corridor Transport 17:37
Georgia's trade turnover with Azerbaijan increases Business 17:35
Iran bans import of some mobile phones Business 17:31
Iran's priority is supporting domestic messengers - Minister of ICT Business 16:48
Azerbaijan's 1H2021 electricity, gas, steam production, distribution, supply grows Oil&Gas 16:41
Iranian MFA shares updates on JCPOA Nuclear Program 16:36
Iran-South Korea Business Council discusses frozen assets Business 16:07
Iran's caviar production increases Business 15:58
Iran sees increase employment Business 15:52
Iran discussing extension of lockdown Business 15:48
Turkmenistan shares data on average yield of potatoes Business 15:34
Copper ores and concentrates reclaim first place in list of top export items in Georgia Business 15:34
Kazakhstan's 1H2021 import value of Turkish leather products up Turkey 15:33
EU and FAO project developing commodity-based agricultural advisory platform Economy 15:24
Turkmenistan harvest significant volume of crops in 1H2021 Business 15:01
Indian services exports may grow 10 pc in FY22: SEPC Other News 14:55
NPCI Engaging With Global Agencies To Expand UPI And RuPay Cards On The International Turf Other News 14:54
French president will use 'Armenian' card in any manner to raise electoral sympathies - Russian expert Commentary 14:54
PM Modi congratulates Nepal PM for winning vote of confidence, says looks forward to working with him Other News 14:52
India hands over 150 ICU beds to Nepal as part of its commitment to COVID 19 cooperation Other News 14:52
10mn households in JE hot spots get tap water access Other News 14:49
Indian auto exports recover in Q1 amid improved pandemic situation Other News 14:47
Ahead of COVID-19 third wave, Indian government prepares 30-day buffer stock of essential medicines: Report Arab World 14:46
All six Bank of Israel MPC members voted to keep rate at 0.1% Israel 14:43
Doraiswami: Bangladesh to receive more vaccine doses when India's supply improves Other News 14:42
WHO official warns against easing coronavirus restrictions too quickly Europe 14:41
Azerbaijan's tricolor flag proudly flies in liberated territories - Defense Ministry Politics 14:41
Russia reports over 24,600 COVID-19 cases in the past day Russia 14:40
Study: Vaccine cuts India Covid hospitalization to less than 10% Other News 14:39
India set for V-shaped recovery Other News 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 14:39
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 14:33
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Finance 14:32
No crisis shattered Azerbaijan's relations with EU - Polish expert Economy 14:28
Azerbaijan's working group on economic issues in liberated territories holds new meeting Economy 14:26
"Look Forward To Closely Working With" PM Modi: Nepal's New Prime Minister Other News 14:16
Over 41.99 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided To States, Union Territories: Centre Other News 14:15
Bengal scientists develop world’s hardest self-healing material Other News 14:14
Armenia bears responsibility for escalating tension - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 14:08
Azerbaijan sees spike in manufacturing of tobacco products for 1H2021 Business 14:07
Azerbaijan launches cyberattack modeling laboratory ICT 14:06
SOCAR Turkey uses environmentally friendly platform to digitalize signature process Oil&Gas 13:45
OPEC market share won’t exceed 33% in coming decade Oil&Gas 13:05
Turkmenistan reveals amount of foreign currency transactions on exchange Business 12:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (July 12 through July 15) Finance 12:50
Epsilon Development Company achieves gas boost at operated well in Uzbekistan Oil&Gas 12:50
Cargo transportation volumes down in Kazakhstan Transport 12:49
Georgia sees increase in external merchandise trade Business 12:49
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture opens tender for engines overhaul Tenders 12:48
Georgia hosting 2021 Batumi International Conference Georgia 12:47
Iran's clothing exports up Business 12:45
Central Bank of Iran shares data on external debt Business 12:36
Georgia reports 848 coronavirus cases Georgia 12:33
Azerbaijan sees more than 11% decline in liquids consumption - bp Oil&Gas 12:28
Iran sees increase in liquidity Business 12:24
bp says Azerbaijan’s NGL output rose by over 7% Oil&Gas 12:21
Saudi citizens must have two COVID-19 vaccine doses for travel abroad Arab World 12:19
Iran's steel production increases Business 12:12
Coal recovering its share in EU electricity mix Oil&Gas 12:06
Iranian Red Crescent imports another batch of COVID-19 vaccines Business 12:05
Europe’s 2022 electricity demand to exceed pre-pandemic levels Oil&Gas 11:58
Iran's Gore-Jask Pipeline to be put into operation soon Business 11:50
Iran to provide free electricity for industries to compensate for frequent power outage Business 11:28
Iran's copper production increases Finance 11:23
Iran expects to meet half of country's tropical fruit demand Business 11:19
Kyrgyzstan adds 1,289 more recoveries from coronavirus Kyrgyzstan 11:12
Paz mulls spinning off Ashdod oil refinery Israel 11:07
TAP offers possibility to request new exit points along its route Oil&Gas 11:01
Diesel price recovery may be pushed back into late-H221-2022 by slower vaccine deliveries Oil&Gas 10:48
Iran provides incentives to foreign investors in free zones Business 10:48
Saipem launches new solution for green hydrogen production offshore Oil&Gas 10:40
Iran`s production of petrochemicals shows upward trend - deputy minister Business 10:37
Iran sees increase in industrial employment Business 10:37
Oil falls $1 after OPEC+ agreement on boosting supply Oil&Gas 10:25
Ceyhan terminal transships over 108 mb of ACG oil YTD Oil&Gas 10:21
US proposes first in-person Quad Summit in September Other News 10:14
Kazakh oil & gas company opens tender for crane runway overhaul Business 10:04
Azerbaijani state agency to allocate funds to buy software licenses Finance 10:01
Azerbaijan has great advantages in trade between countries of Black Sea region and Central Asia - analyst Transport 10:00
Azerbaijan’s foreign trade turnover increases in 1H2021 Business 10:00
Georgia shares data on coronavirus vaccines administered in country Georgia 09:52
Azerbaijani sees decrease in remittances from Russia Economy 09:28
Azerbaijan sees decrease in lending volume to agriculture Finance 09:17
Azerbaijan discloses number of economically active people Business 09:13
China launches new remote-sensing satellites Other News 08:57
