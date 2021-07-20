Armenian troops open fire at Azerbaijan's positions in Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 9:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of Sadarak district of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from the positions near Arazdeyen village in Vedi district by using weapons of various calibers on July 19 at about 23:40 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As a result of the shelling, senior lieutenant of the Azerbaijani troops Ramal Badalli’s was wounded in the leg. He received first aid, and was taken to the hospital.

The Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling was suppressed by return fire.

Presently, the situation in the mentioned direction is stable.