President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of Goranboy Olympic Sports Complex.
The head of state was informed of the work done in the complex.
Latest
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Alirzali-Khan Garvand-Safikurd-Tapgaragoyunlu highway in Goranboy (PHOTO)
Two-thirds of Indians have Covid antibodies, another 40 crore still vulnerable to infection: Government
Azerbaijani president views activity of Chovdar integrated regional processing area of AzerGold in Dashkasan district
Azerbaijan, Russia discussing intensification of railway transportation between Far East and Caspian region