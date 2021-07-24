To reach Kalbajar easily, road being built from Goygol across Omar pass - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 24

Trend:

To reach Azerbaijan's Kalbajar easily, a road is being built from Goygol across Omar pass, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview to Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“The second most important area is road infrastructure. Notice how much work has been done here in a matter of eight months. The Barda-Aghdam highway is under construction, the asphalt pavement on Victory Road will be completed in September. Victory Road wasn’t there before. This road, passing through ravines, mountains and forests, had to be established, a ground road had to be built first and then an asphalt road. We have done it in just eight to nine months," he said.

"In parallel, the Fuzuli-Shusha highway and the Horadiz-Aghband road are under construction. They have 4-6 lanes. The Zangilan-Gubadli-Lachin road is under construction. This is a very important road, also the Fuzuli-Hadrut-Jabrayil roads – work is underway on all roads," he noted.

"To reach Kalbajar easily, a road is being built from Goygol across Omar pass. This road didn’t exist before, there was only a trail. It has never been used in winter months. We are now building roads and tunnels so that we can use that road in all seasons of the year. At the same time, we are linking Goygol as a tourist center with the future tourist centers of Kalbajar. Other roads are being built in Kalbajar and Lachin districts. The total length of these roads is up to 700 kilometers because there was no road there before. There was no road leading to the border. The snow melted there in May. So we have to build a lot of roads there before winter arrives – and winter will arrive in October. This is large-scale work, which is not widely covered in the media," President Aliyev said.

"Of course, these roads are very important from a strategic point of view and from the point of view of strengthening our positions on the border,” the head of state said.