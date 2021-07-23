Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Serbia
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the appointment of, Kamil Khasiyev, as the country's ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Serbia, Trend reports on July 23.
Serbia interested in importing Azerbaijani gas through Southern Gas Corridor – deputy PM (INTERVIEW)