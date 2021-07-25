Chairman of Turkish Grand National Assembly to visit Azerbaijan (UPDATE)
Details added (first version posted on 13:32)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25
Trend:
Chairman of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Mustafa Sentop will arrive in Azerbaijan on July 26 to attend the first trilateral meeting of the heads of the Azerbaijani-Pakistani-Turkish parliaments, Trend reports.
The meeting will be held on July 27. The Baku Declaration will be signed at the meeting.
Sentop will visit the grave of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and the Alley of Martyrs on July 26.
On July 27 Sentop will meet with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
