Azerbaijan appoints new ambassador to Belgium

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to appoint, Vagif Sadigov, as Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium.

Earlier, Fuad Isgandarov was recalled from the post of the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium, Luxembourg, and head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the European Union upon another decree of the president.