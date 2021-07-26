Azerbaijan appoints news ambassador to UK, Northern Ireland
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on the appointment of Elin Suleymanov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the UK and Northern Ireland on July 26, Trend reports.
By another decree of the head of state, Elin Suleymanov was recalled from the posts of Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the US and Permanent Observer to the Organization of American States.
