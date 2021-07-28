Azerbaijan will give decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity - MFA
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
Trend:
Azerbaijan will give a decisive response to any steps taken against its territorial integrity, Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, Trend reports.
