Oklahoma State National Guard delegation continues to visit Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29

Trend:

The visit of the delegation of the US Oklahoma State National Guard to Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports citing the press service of the Ministry of Defense.

Head of the Department of International Military Cooperation of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Huseyn Makhudov met with the delegation headed by Commander of the Oklahoma State National Guard Major-General Michael Thompson.

During the meeting, new directions of the bilateral cooperation between the Azerbaijani army and the Oklahoma State National Guard within the Azerbaijani-US ‘Partnership with the State’ program were determined.

The parties stressed the importance of further development of the mutual ties between the Azerbaijani army and the Oklahoma State National Guard.

Then a visit of the delegation to an undisclosed military unit was organized. The guests examined the stand dedicated to the memory of the Azerbaijani martyrs of the 44-day second Karabakh war. Major-General Michael Thompson left an entry in the Book of Distinguished Visitors and Guests.

After a briefing in the conference hall of the military unit, the delegation got acquainted with the activities of the subdivisions of the military unit, declared in the Joint Forces Concept of Operational Capabilities of NATO, and the social conditions created for them.

In conclusion, the parties exchanged gifts, a souvenir photo was taken.