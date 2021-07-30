Azerbaijan to send firefighting assistance groups to fraternal Turkey, says official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, groups of assistance will be sent to fraternal Turkey to extinguish and prevent the large-scale forest fires, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev told Azerbaijan State News Agency (AZERTAC), Trend reports.

“In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev gave the necessary instructions and guidelines to the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov and the Ministry of Emergency Situations. The relevant state structures have contacted their colleagues in Turkey, and as soon as possible, the aid groups will depart to the fraternal country,” Hajiyev said.