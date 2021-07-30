Azerbaijan, as always, close to fraternal Turkey - Speaker of Azerbaijani parliament
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
Speaker of the Azerbaijani parliament Sahiba Gafarova sent a letter of condolences to chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop on July 30 in connection with the victims among the population as a result of forest fires that broke out in various Turkish regions, the Press and PR department of the Azerbaijani parliament told Trend .
Gafarova, on behalf of her own and on behalf of the Azerbaijani parliament, wished healing to the wounded and peace to the souls of the dead.
"Azerbaijan, as always, is close to fraternal Turkey,” the letter says. “Our prayers are with you."
Latest
Norm becomes first cement producer in South Caucasus to receive API certification, launches oil-well cement production
Armenia's provocations on border with Azerbaijan during Olympics contradict humanitarian principles - analyst
Reps of Interdepartmental Center under Coordination Headquarters visiting Azerbaijan's Shusha (PHOTO)
First VP: It is with deep sense of sadness and regret that I received news about consequences of terrible fires that broke out in Turkey (PHOTO)