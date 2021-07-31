Azerbaijan hosts regular meeting of working group on environmental issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

Trend:

A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centrally resolving issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports on July 31.

Representatives of the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Agriculture, Emergency Situations and other relevant government agencies took part in the meeting.