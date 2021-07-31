Azerbaijan hosts regular meeting of working group on environmental issues
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
A regular meeting of the Working Group on Environmental Issues of the Interdepartmental Center under the Coordination Headquarters, created with the aim of centrally resolving issues in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation, has been held, Trend reports on July 31.
Representatives of the Ministries of Ecology and Natural Resources, Economy, Agriculture, Emergency Situations and other relevant government agencies took part in the meeting.
Latest
Turkmenistan makes significant contribution to increasing volume of transit cargo transportation - TRACECA
Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan discuss issues of upcoming regular Consultative meeting of Heads of States of Central Asia
Norm becomes first cement producer in South Caucasus to receive API certification, launches oil-well cement production
Armenia's provocations on border with Azerbaijan during Olympics contradict humanitarian principles - analyst