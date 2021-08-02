Azerbaijan delegates Emergency Ministry officials to Turkey

Politics 2 August 2021 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan delegates Emergency Ministry officials to Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

Trend:

A delegation of senior officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) of Azerbaijan went to Turkey, Trend reports referring to the ministry.

According to the instructions of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the firefighters of the ministry continue work to extinguish and prevent the spread of wildfires in fraternal Turkey.

For the purpose of coordinated management of the forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a delegation of senior officials of the ministry headed by Deputy Minister of Emergency Situations Lieutenant General Etibar Mirzayev left for Turkey on the morning of August 2.

