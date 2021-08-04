Issues related to work in Azerbaijan's liberated lands discussed at meeting of Coordination Headquarters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 4

Trend:

A meeting of the Coordination Headquarters, created upon the order of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated November 24, 2020, was held on August 4 to resolve the issues in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports on Aug. 4.

While opening the meeting, Head of the Headquarters, Head of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Samir Nuriyev emphasized the special importance of the orders and instructions of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev related to the ongoing restoration and reconstruction of the territories liberated from the occupation, in terms of defining the directions and priorities of the work which is carried out.

Noting that the main goal is the most efficient, high-quality, fast, systematic and coordinated holding of the restoration and reconstruction processes, which are one of the national priorities, the head of the headquarters stressed the importance of the dynamic execution of the work being carried out in accordance with the changing situation.

The issues of returning the population to the liberated lands, social security for families of martyrs and war veterans, economic development in the territories liberated from occupation, urban planning, detailed planning and harmonious implementation of transport and infrastructure projects, etc. were thoroughly discussed at the meeting.

The next steps related to the raised issues were determined and appropriate instructions were given.