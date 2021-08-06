Azerbaijan, Iraq have potential for greater development of economic ties - minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Azerbaijan and Iraq have potential for further development of economic relations, the Minister of Communications of Iraq Arkan Al-Shaibani said, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Al-Shaibani, a big work is being done in this direction, for the growth in both trade turnover, and in the volume of mutual investments.

"We intend to develop not only trade, but also the tourism sector, education, information and communication sphere," he added.

The second meeting of the joint commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq is being held in Baku.

The joint commission was established in accordance with the ‘Agreement between Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation’ signed on November 10, 2010. The first meeting of the commission was held on December 4, 2013 in Baku.

