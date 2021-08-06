President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation (PHOTO)

Politics 6 August 2021 14:07 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurates newly renovated 110/35/6 kV "Surakhani" substation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the inauguration of the newly renovated 110/35/6 kV “Surakhani” substation.

President of AzerEnergy Open Joint Stock Company Baba Rzayev informed the head of state that the substation was dismantled and completely rebuilt from an open type to a closed type.

The head of state launched the substation.

