President Erdogan stresses Azerbaijan’s role in extinguishing forest fires in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 6

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

In an interview with journalists Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan especially stressed the role of Azerbaijan in extinguishing fires, Trend reports on Aug. 6.

President Erdogan also spoke about today's telephone conversation with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

"Today I have had another telephone conversation with my brother President Aliyev,” President Erdogan added. “So far, Azerbaijan has sent over 600 firefighters to Turkey. Azerbaijan says that it can send even more firefighters, including equipment.”

“President Aliyev said that he will send over 100 more firefighters and I replied that “it would be good”,” the Turkish president added. “These are professional firefighters, and Azerbaijan will additionally send one more such group.”

