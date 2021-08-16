Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Turkey - Jeyhun Bayramov and Mevlut Cavusoglu held a telephone conversation, Trend reports via the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region and exchanged views on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.

The FMs also discussed the joint activities of the Turkish and Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan, the current state of the mission.