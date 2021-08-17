Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

Politics 17 August 2021 01:32 (UTC+04:00)
Kalbajar city was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities, villages - President Aliyev (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

The city of Kalbajar was completely destroyed by Armenians, like our other cities and villages, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

