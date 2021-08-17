President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Istisu (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17
Trend:
On August 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Istisu as part of their trip to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.
