Politics 17 August 2021 01:33 (UTC+04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visit Istisu (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

Trend:

On August 16, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Istisu as part of their trip to Kalbajar and Lachin districts.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has posted footages from her visit to Kalbajar and Lachin with President Ilham Aliyev on her official Instagram page.

Azerbaijan sees decline in oil exports
Azerbaijan's export of natural gas surges
Azerbaijan announces volume of petroleum coke export for 7M2021
