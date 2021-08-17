Our citizens have right to go and live on their ancestral land, in Goycha district – President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.17

said Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev after raising the national flag in Kalbajar city during the visit to Kalbajar and Lachin districts on Aug.16, Trend reports.

“As you know, two economic regions, or rather, 14 economic regions were established by my order. Among them, the establishment of two economic regions – Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions – was worthy of attention. I think this is a very correct step. It is based on both history and the future. Because both Karabakh and Zangazur are our historical ancestral lands. The Karabakh economic region includes all the regions of the Karabakh region. The East Zangazur economic region covers the regions belonging to East Zangazur. West Zangazur is currently under Armenian control. But as a result of the construction of the Zangazur corridor, of course, we will use this corridor to return our citizens to their ancestral lands. There are such plans, and this is only natural. Because our citizens were deported from the territory of present-day Armenia – not only from Zangazur district, but also from Goycha district, which borders here. So they have the right to go and live on their ancestral land. We are keeping that for the next stage,” said the head of state.