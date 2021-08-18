Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 18 August 2021 09:00 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 18

Trend:

The Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov met with the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar during his visit to the International Defense Exhibition IDEF-2021 in Istanbul on August 17, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of developing cooperation in the defense industry and exchanged views on regional security, bilateral relations and other issues of interest.

Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijani defense minister meets with Turkish counterpart (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
