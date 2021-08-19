Tactical-Special Classes held with Engineer-sapper units - Azerbaijani MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

According to the combat training plan for 2021 approved by Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, tactical-special exercises are conducted with military units and units of the Engineer Troops, Trend reports with reference to the country's defense ministry.

During the exercises, in areas with difficult terrain, passages for movement of military personnel and military equipment are opened in the engineer obstacles established by the imaginary enemy, column road is laid, and bridges are built through water barriers.

Military engineers successfully fulfill the tasks assigned in the tactical exercises