Baku has changed and developed a lot - Speaker of National Assembly of Republic of Korea

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.19

Trend:

Baku has changed and developed a lot, said Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug during a meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku on August 19.

“Mr. President Ilham Aliyev, thank you very much for taking your valuable time and receiving us. First of all, I would like to convey the greetings of the President of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Moon Jae-in. Mr. Aliyev, I appreciate the fact that Azerbaijan enjoys both political stability and economic development during your presidency. I am very glad to visit your country in such an important year. Because this year marks the 30th anniversary of your independence. Next year will also mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Korea. I came to Azerbaijan eight years ago as Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly and met with you. During these eight years, Baku has changed and developed a lot. I am a living witness that Baku has changed beyond recognition. Baku is very developed. The potential of our relations is greater than the current level of development,” he said.