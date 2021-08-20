Azerbaijani team, participating in the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest, left for Kazakhstan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.20

The Azerbaijani artillerymen left for Kazakhstan to take part in the "Masters of Artillery" contest to be held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021", Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan's defense ministry.

The Azerbaijani team was briefed to get acquainted with the rules and conditions of the contest held in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

The Azerbaijani artillerymen with a personnel of 22 people will participate in the contest.