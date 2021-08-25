French senator: Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva makes invaluable contribution to development of art, multiculturalism, interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and beyond

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva makes an invaluable contribution to the development of art, multiculturalism, and interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan and abroad, Nathalie Goulet, Senator of France, Member of the Azerbaijani Nizami Ganjavi International Center, told Trend.

Goulet emphasized the role of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, in preserving the religious heritage in many countries, including France, the Vatican. As an example, the senator mentioned projects implemented by the Foundation, which are a brilliant embodiment of the dialogue between the Islamic and Christian worlds.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation restored two monuments included in the World Heritage List, exhibited in the park of the Palace of Versailles in Paris. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation participated in the creation of new halls in the Louvre Museum of Paris dedicated to Islamic art and provided support to restoration of 7 churches related to the 10-12th centuries in Saint-Hilaire, Fresnaye-au-Sauvage, Saint-Hilaire-la-Gérard, Tanville Courgeoût, Réveillon and Mâle settlements of Orne Department, France.

Five stained-glass windows of the Strasbourg Cathedral Church related to the 14th century have been restored within the “Address of tolerance-Azerbaijan” Project of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Besides, the Foundation restored the Saint Sebastian catacombs and the bas-relief “Meeting of Pope Leo I with Hun Emperor Attila” in the Saint Peter Church in Vatican. Moreover, Saint Marcellino and Pietro's catacombs were restored within the framework of the bilateral agreement on restoration of Roman catacombs signed between the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Holy See.

"The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has conducted tremendous work on preserving the world heritage and strengthening cultural diplomacy. I hope this work will continue. I was very moved to receive the Gizil Chinar prize from the Foundation for informing the world community about the realities of Azerbaijan and active participation in projects implemented by the Foundation in France,” the French senator said.

“The role of Mehriban Aliyeva in bringing the realities of Azerbaijan to France and all of Europe is major. It’s not easy to break the strong wall of the Armenian lobby to promote the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s work in France, but we do our best," added Goulet.