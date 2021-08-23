Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister to attend inauguration of Intl Army Games 2021 in Moscow

Politics 23 August 2021 14:46 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's deputy defense minister to attend inauguration of Intl Army Games 2021 in Moscow

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 23

Trend:

Deputy Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan - Chief of the Main Logistics Department Lieutenant General Nizam Osmanov is in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of the International Army Games-2021, Trend reports citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijani servicemen are participating in the ‘Tank Biathlon’ and ‘Army of Culture’ competitions in Russia, the ‘Sea Cup’ - in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the ‘Masters of Artillery’ competition in Kazakhstan within the ‘International Army Games – 2021’.

