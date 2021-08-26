After war, whole world saw predatory face of Armenian savagery - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26

Trend:

After the war, the whole world saw the predatory face of Armenian savagery, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs, war disabled and heroes of the Patriotic War in Absheron district, Trend reports.

"Because during the years of occupation before the war, the Armenian side did not let anyone into the occupied territories. At the same time, the mediators dealing with this issue did not want to go there. However, illegal settlement is a war crime. Whereas in the early 1990s Armenia carried out this illegal settlement secretly, it had recently become so depraved that it was doing it openly. Just remember the reports broadcast on their television before the war. Armenians from abroad – from Syria and Lebanon – were giving interviews in Shusha. They said yes, we have come to live here. This is the land of Armenia. We are living here. They were circulating reports about that, about these war crimes. There was no-one to blame them for that but us. The Minsk Group did not say a word to them. Illegal settlement was carried out not only in Shusha, but also in Jabrayil, Zangilan, Kalbajar and Lachin. Only in Aghdam and Fuzuli, settlement was not carried out. Because there was nothing there, everything was destroyed, all our cities and villages were destroyed. But it was conducted in other places – Zangilan, Gubadli, Lachin, Kalbajar and Shusha. There was illegal settlement. It is true that it wasn’t going very fast because they did not have human resources, but it was going on. This is a war crime. Not only Armenia is responsible for this war crime, but also those who turned a blind eye to it. Our successful operations put an end to this. But as I said today, the whole world can see the Armenian savagery today. They can sees that Armenians have destroyed our mosques, more than 60 mosques have been destroyed. Armenians kept cows and pigs in our mosques. This is an insult to the entire Muslim world. I once again turn to the leaders of all Muslim countries and say to you – never forget this, do not turn a blind eye to this, do not ignore this. The Armenian leadership has insulted the entire Muslim world. It was Armenians who destroyed graves and sold gravestones, it was Armenians who removed the golden teeth of the dead, it was Armenians who demolished our mosques and houses. It was also Armenians who demolished our houses. Everyone can and must see this," the head of state said.