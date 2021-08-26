Russian president congratulates Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 17:53

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to Azerbaijan's First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday on August 26, Trend reports.

To Mrs Mehriban Aliyeva, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi,

Please accept my sincerest congratulations on the occasion of your birthday.

We highly appreciate your personal contribution to the strengthening of the strategic partnership between our countries. I am confident that the further development of these ties will fully meet the interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and Azerbaijan.

Dear Mehriban Arif gizi, I sincerely wish you the best of health, happiness, well-being and success.