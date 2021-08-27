Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
Trend:
Azerbaiijani navy sailors continue to participate in the Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The sailors of Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran and Kazakhstan completed the task of using life-saving equipment at the stage of the 'Struggle for ship survivability and rescue training' competition.
Iranian team took the first place (20 points), following by Russia (18 points), and Azerbaijan (16 points).
The Sea Cup competition, held as part of the International Army Games 2021, consists of six episodes in three stages.
In the coming days, Azerbaijani sailors will take part in the Artillery Shooting and Naval Training stages, said the ministry.
