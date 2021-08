President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, Trend reports.

In a post on his Twitter account, the head of state said: “I sincerely congratulate the members of our team - Ilham Zakiyev, Namig Abbasli and Parvin Mammadov, who made high achievements at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.”